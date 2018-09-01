Long-time motorsport photographer Kevin Corin was killed in a "freak accident" after being hit by a rally car during a one-day event in North Canterbury on Saturday.

Corin, who had more than 45 years of experience, died while at the Royce Watson Memorial Hanmer Rally which ran across several forestry roads around Hanmer Springs.

MotorSport New Zealand president Wayne Christie confirmed the death of a photographer on Saturday night.

"The photographer was struck by a car competing in the rally, the car having travelled a considerable distance off the rally route," he said.

The competitors in the car were uninjured and the police's Serious Crash Unit was investigating.





"Our thoughts are with the photographer's family and friends, all those involved in the Hanmer Rally and our motorsport community as a whole who are understandably affected by this tragedy.

"As with any incident of this nature, MotorSport New Zealand will undertake a full investigation into the incident, a process which starts with an accident report from Autosport Car Club officials, as the rally organisers," Christie said.

Police were called just after 5pm to Hanmer Forest.

St John were not called until nearly an hour later.

MotorSport New Zealand chief executive Brian Budd said photographers on the course didn't have a designated area to set up, but must be accredited by MotorSport NZ and were given instructions on where it is safe to be while taking photos.

"Unfortunately the car went off the road and managed to reach where he was standing - [that] is my understanding.

"Events run to strict safety plans. This is just a freak accident ... that's my initial thought at this point."

Corin's photography website details that from the early 1970's he "was always involved in some form of motorsport", serving as an apprentice motor mechanic for the successful race and rally Ford dealer, Panmure Motors.

In the late 70s he headed to England to further his career, working alongside New Zealand journalist Murray Taylor who won the British F3 championship in 1982 with Tommy Byrne.

He returned to New Zealand in the 80s to continue to pursue photography.