A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car crash in Hamilton tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Collins Rd, in Temple View, south of Hamilton, at 8.50pm.

"The driver of the car has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition. The road is closed and diversions are in place."

Motorists should avoid the area, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.