The 50-year-old grandmother who was fatally shot at a property near Ōtorohanga has been remembered by her son as someone who prioritised family above all else.

Rob Wallace has spoken about what brought joy to his mother Leigh Kauhoe Wallace, after she was shot visiting a property at Otewa Rd with a 57-year-old man around 7pm Friday night.

"She was an awesome grandmother, she would climb mountains to do anything for her grandkids, she would go to the moon and back for them if she could," Rob said.

"Going fishing and just having good family time with her siblings and her grandkids. She had four kids, five grandkids but she treated all her nieces and nephews like they were her own. Family was very important to her."

Advertisement

The 30-year old Hamilton man said his memories of his childhood were always happy, and his mother had a lot to do with that.

"Always laughter, going to the beach, having good times, just heaps of time spent with family, that was the sort of person that my mum was," he said.

Leigh Wallace, 50, was from Whakatane, where her mother still lives, but went to the house where she previously lived with a man who also suffered gunshot wounds.

The man is believed to be Wallace's cousin and the pair had been in a relationship prior to the shooting on Friday night, the Herald understands.

The man, aged 57, is not thought to be the father of any of Wallace's children.

The injured man was rushed to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after police were called to the address at 7.38pm.

Police and ESR experts move onto the Otewa Rd property where a woman was fatally shot, to conduct a scene examination. The women has now been named as 50 year old Leigh Wallace. Photo / NZH Natal

Police said on Saturday the man's condition had improved and he was stable.

A homicide investigation has been launched and police aren't looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Wallace is understood to have lived in Ōtorohanga previously and also at the Otewa Rd house for some years where the man bred pigs.

She had four children, the youngest thought to be still at school, and several grandchildren.

On Facebook two of her daughters posted tributes to their mother and a photograph.

Briar Rose Wallace wrote: "Love you mum", and friends posted condolence messages.

Behind a scene guard at the house on Saturday police continued a forensic examination with ESR and other experts.

Dressed in white boiler suits they moved a blue gazebo across the property, where a farm house, cars, fences, kennels and other farm equipment could be seen.

The Herald understands Wallace's body lay outside and could not be removed until the examination was complete.

A bullet hole could be seen in the windscreen of one of two utes at the property.

A kaumatua performed a karakia from the gate to bless the land.

An uncle to the man, the kaumatua said he was deeply shocked when he heard the news on Friday night.

Another family member, Moera Hughes, said his mother did not believe him when he broke the news to her.

The pair kept vigil outside the property but left when police said it would be hours before they could remove Wallace.

Hughes said the extended family was scattered but they planned to be there when Wallace's body was brought out.

Police expected that would be Saturday night.

The whanau's marae, Otewa Marae, was close by. Otewa Rd is east of Ōtorohanga and winds through farmland.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about what might have happened at the property.

"Police inquiries are continuing, however we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting."