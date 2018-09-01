An experienced photographer has died after being hit by a car at a rally race near Hanmer Springs.

Police were called just after 5pm to Hanmer Forest, north of Christchurch. St John Ambulance was called nearly an hour later.

The driver of the car was uninjured, police said, and the Serious Crash Unit would investigate.

The Royce Watson Memorial Hanmer Rally was taking place in the forest.

Advertisement

John Donaldson, chief of the Hanmer Springs Volunteer Fire and Emergency Brigade, did not attend the crash, but said he understood it occurred at Burma Ford in Hanmer forest.

He said it was a place where the rally cars spectacularly splashed through a creek - "straight onto it, straight off" - at high speed.

Donaldson said a rescue helicopter from Nelson attended the incident.

The event was in memorial of Kelvin Royce Watson, 54, who died on May 11, 2013, when the car he was driving in an amateur rally in Hanmer Forest hit a tree.

Coroner Richard McElrea urged Motorsport NZ to rethink design of rally courses after Watson's death.

Watson was taking part in involved a "flying finish" -- in which vehicles crossed the finish line at the highest speed possible in order to record an optimum time.

As Watson crossed the line, he lost control of his car which hit the tree on the driver's door side.

In January a speedway photographer was struck by an out of control stockcar and spent almost six months in hospital after the incident nearly took his life.

John Sprague was critically injured in the January 13 incident at Auckland's Waikaraka Park.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and the speedway community rallied around his family after the accident.