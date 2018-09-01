A group of men are on the run from police after they robbed a Palmerston North dairy this morning armed with weapons, and making off with cash and cigarettes.

Four men entered a dairy on Limbrick Street shortly before 8:30am today and fled in a late model, dark coloured Mitsubishi SUV.

The owners of the dairy were not injured in the robbery but are shaken by the experience, police said in a statement.

Palmerston North Police are asking the public to get in touch if they saw a vehicle matching the above description this morning on (06) 351 3600.