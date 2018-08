A 50-year-old woman has died after a shooting in the Waikato.

A 57-year-old man has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called to a rural address on Otewa Road near Otorohanga at 7.38pm.

Inspector John Kelly said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"A firearm has been recovered and a scene guard will be put in place overnight."