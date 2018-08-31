The Auckland Harbour Bridge turned blue last night as a tribute to the 600 New Zealand men who die each year from prostate cancer.

Six hundred customised lighting arrangements were used to create the memorial.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation hopes the striking effect will encourage Aucklanders to make sure men they know get an annual prostate check from their GP.

Foundation head Graeme Woodside said: "Many people still think that prostate cancer is not a significant concern, but the numbers tell a different story. One Kiwi man is diagnosed every three hours, one or two die each day and the diagnosis numbers rival breast cancer."

The bridge is "going blue" tonight and tomorrow, from about 6.30pm. Other Auckland landmarks joining in Blue September include The Cloud and the Sky Tower.

• For the best viewing points around the city check vector.co.nz/lights.