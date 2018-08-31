Two people are fighting for their lives after a collision between a car and a truck closed a road in Waikato.

State Highway 27 is closed at Waharoa following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a truck and a car at 8.45pm.

"Three people have been taken to Waikato Hospital, two in critical condition

and one in a serious condition," police say.

"The road is closed at Jagger Rd and Walton Rd."

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Further north fallen power lines closed a road near Kaikohe tonight.

Northland Police said on Facebook that Ngapipito Rd is closed between Moerewa and Kaikohe after a car hit a power pole.

The car and driver left the scene without calling emergency services, the post read.

"I hope he or she reflects on the danger they left our community to face tonight.

"There are power lines on the road. Top Energy staff are working on site now."

It was expected that the road will be closed until about midnight.

"If you need to travel between Moerewa and Kaikohe please use SH1," the post read.

Earlier today a two-car crash in Kumeu closed a section of Old North Road causing diversions.

Another power cut this afternoon affected about 2000 homes in Flatbush from about 3pm to 5.20pm, according to Vector.

Meanwhile, in Whanganui a section on SH4 has closed due to slips.

NZ Transport Agency says this road is closed to "ensure road user safety due to high risk of slips" in the area.

An update on the closure is expected tomorrow at 3pm.