A burst water main has cancelled tonight's performance of Chicago in Auckland.

A burst water main in Wellesley Street has affected the water supply to The Civic.

Auckland Live Director, Robbie Macrae, said without water for patron use and fire protection it will not be possible to stage tonight's performance.



"Our ticketing agent, Ticketmaster New Zealand, has contacted ticket holders for tonight's show to advise them of the cancellation and to arrange full refunds.

"This is a fantastic show and we encourage patrons to rebook to see another performance."



Tomorrow's two performances would go ahead as normal.

Advertisement

A deepening low has brought rain to much of the North Island today including the odd heavy shower this afternoon in Auckland.

There had been 5.6mm in Whangaparaoa in one hour this afternoon.

The forecast ahead

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said much like this morning was likely tomorrow would again start with low cloud and fog.

"The ingredients are there," Murray said.

"Before dawn there might even be a few showers out in the west."

Saturday would be reasonably fine, but cloud building evening with brisk northerlies.

Showers were expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Auckland.

It was not the greatest week looking ahead, "certainly not beach or sunbathing weather that's for sure", Murray said.

Tomorrow was expected to get to 17C then 18C the following day before dropping to 14C on Monday, she said.

"The reason for that is there is a really quite tight low moving over the very south of the country Sunday into Monday and it is dragging up particularly cold air.

"It is dragging up air from directly south of us, so you can imagine this air is moving off the ice over the water and it is dragging that up over New Zealand.

It does mean there was the potential for decent snowfall next week in the south, she said.