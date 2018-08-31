A Wellington fraudster who scammed millions of dollars out of his victims has pleaded guilty to four more charges.

Joshua Paul Johnston, 35, was due to appear for sentencing in the Wellington District Court this afternoon, but the matter was put off so he could engage in Restorative Justice.

Johnston briefly appeared in court, where his lawyer, Mike Antunovic, entered guilty pleas to four new counts of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception, which were laid after police put out a public call for more victims to come forward.

He fraudulently obtained more than $3 million by asking victims to invest in an audio-visual contract and leasing work in the Waikato. They were promised dividends for their investment.

Advertisement

The most Johnston defrauded one person by was more than $1.4 million.

In total he obtained $3,248,053. He has admitted seven counts of obtaining by deception.

The offending happened between June 2016 and December 2017.

He will be sentenced on October 25.