A second arrest has been made following a violence-plagued 21st birthday party at Moteo Marae in Hawke's Bay.

Police were called to the marae in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay about 10pm on August 25 following reports three people had been injured, one critically.

An 18-year-old Hastings man will appear in the District Court facing charges including wounding with intent.

This arrest follows the arrest of Te Rimu Papa Kara Hawkins, 19, of Flaxmere, who appeared in Hastings District Court on Wednesday on charges of injuring with intent.

Advertisement

The charge of injuring relates to the alleged kicking of a person during a series of incidents after an uninvited group arrived at Hamuera Moteo Marae and allegedly assaulted people as they exited a building on the site.

Hawkins was also alleged to have been in breach of bail, and an application for the continuation of bail made by counsel Peter Austin was successfully opposed by police prosecutor Sergeant Malcolm Lochrie.

He was remanded to appear in the court again today.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said police are continuing to work their way through the events of last Saturday night.

He said anyone with information about this matter can come forward in total confidence.

Police said previously that a 20-year-old woman had suffered critical injuries after being stabbed at the marae, which was hosting a 21st birthday party.

Two men were also hospitalised with injuries after the skirmish at the private event.

Police were called to the address about 10pm after a fight broke out and a number of shots were reportedly fired.

Police said no one was injured by the shots.

Moteo Marae chairman Peter Eden said in a statement yesterday that he was "extremely disappointed by the actions of those that went onto the marae grounds and caused problems".

"Violence is never tolerated anywhere, especially on a marae, so to have that level of violence occur at Moteo where three people were injured is terrible, and our thoughts go out to those whānau members who are recovering.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and the marae will be working hard to make sure that this never happens again."

Any information can be passed on to Napier Central Police Station on 06-831 0700.