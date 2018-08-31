Auckland Council is issuing an insanitary notice to the owner of a Papakura property slammed as an "undrained swamp" which the tenants say has been making them sick.

Dawn Robbie lives at the cold and damp home, where the basement is completely flooded, with her partner Cameron and two young daughters, aged 3 and 10 months.

The family pays $520 a week for the three-bedroom home, yet their daughters are constantly sick and the family turns on the oven and a gas heater to warm the house.

Robbie told the Herald even though every time it rains water floods under the house and into neighbouring properties, her landlord refuses to fix the issues, after insisting they would be fixed when they moved in, in January 2017.

Dawn Robbie with her 10-month-old daughter at their house in Papakura, which they say is making them sick. Photo / NZ Herald

Auckland Council's team manager compliance investigations, Kerri Fergusson, said they had investigated the property and an insanitary notice would be issued to the landowner.

"The notice requires the landowner to resolve the drainage issues, drain the subfloor area, carry repairs to windows and clean the mould," Fergusson said.

"If this is not complied with in 10 days they may be subject to enforcement action including fines and further notices."

The Herald contacted landlord Aven Raj on Tuesday, who said he was aware of drainage issues at the property.

He said he agreed the property was not healthy, but that any further questions needed to be directed to his lawyer Radhe Nand.

The Herald has been unable to contact Nand.

A Papakura family are living in a cold, damp "undrained swamp" of a home, and they say their landlord is refusing to fix it. Photo / supplied

Fergusson said as the works could require Robbie and her family to vacate the property, they were working with Healthy Homes and Tenancy Services to assist finding alternative accommodation.

Robbie said she was happy the issue was being resolved, but the fact they could need to moved out had come as "quite a shock".

"The issue right now is finding a healthy, warm home for my family and our dog.

"The problem is a lot of rentals don't accept dogs, but at the moment my family's health is more important. It is going to be okay, we have got tough skin."

She said her father would likely be able to take care of their dog if needed.

"I hope Aven Raj realises the extent of the loss we are going through, understands the emotional and physical toll this has had."

Underneath this Papakura house is water that makes the home above it damp and cold. Photo / supplied

They had been in touch with Tenancy Services about taking a case to the Tenancy Tribunal, who had made their case a "priority", she said.

"They are going to help us get everything together to take a case to the tribunal."

Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Daniel Newman, who has been advocating on the family's behalf, said they deserved better from their landlord.

"The property is still an undrained swamp. Dawn, Cameron and their baby daughters deserve better."

Newman had been visiting the family daily this week, and was assisting them in finding temporary accommodation.

"Every effort will be made to ensure this young family have a warm, healthy home they deserve. I am phoning a few friends, calling in a few favours."