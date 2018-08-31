A top Auckland lawyer will lead the relaunched investigation into historic allegations against Wintec chief executive Mark Flowers, and it's expected to cost $100,000.

Queen's Counsel Simon Mount will undertake the independent inquiry into the 2015 complaints concerning Flowers, a former Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive.

In May, after continuing media exposure about the allegations and Flowers' overseas expenses, Wintec Council announced it would revisit the complaints.

Wintec continued to decline to release details of the complaints and allegations relating to Flowers, citing confidentiality and privacy.

The purpose and scope of the inquiry, to begin immediately, is to ensure that:

• The 2015 complaints are fully investigated and conclusions reached on whether the allegations in the complaints have been made out. This excludes allegations relating to spending, which are being separately addressed.

• The report is sufficiently robust for Wintec Council to have confidence in its conclusions;

• Any other relevant matters that come to light are investigated.

Wintec Council chairman Barry Harris admitted setting up the inquiry had taken longer than expected, because it was necessary to establish a proper foundation for a robust inquiry process.

"This has been essential so that the Wintec Council can be confident the process can deliver a robust investigation."

The inquiry was estimated to cost $100,000, with expectations it would be completed by

late November.

Harris said the audit assurance work on Wintec into matters raised around Flowers and his executive team's spending during overseas recruitments and restructuring costs from Audit New Zealand is nearing completion.

Flowers has been on extended sick leave for at least three weeks and is expected to be away until mid-October.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Facebook page critical of Wintec management has sprung up in the past week.

Entitled "Wintec - A Cesspit of Corruption and Bullying" features media articles and comments about the Hamilton tertiary institution.