Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to face questions this afternoon about her latest ministerial controversy, in which her Labour colleague has been accused of shoving a staff member.

Meka Whaitiri was stood down from her Customs portfolio yesterday while an inquiry takes place into an alleged altercation with a staff member.

It has been reported that Whaitiri shoved the staffer.

Whaitiri has had a high staff turnover since she was appointed. At least five staff members have left her office since she got the job less than a year ago.

It is believed that the staff member at the centre of the allegation is in a media-advisor position and has been in the role for less than a fortnight.

Former Labour Party President Mike Williams told Newstalk ZB this morning that if it is proven that an assault took place, then it is a sackable offence.

"Assault is a very broad kind of word though, and my understanding is that if it involved shoving, it is assault."

He said one of the issues was the lack of training for ministers.

"I think it's probably lack of supports, ministerial services don't seem to think it's their job to give these new ministers basic instructions on staffing."