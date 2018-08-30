A group of trampers on Stewart Island have had the ultimate kiwi experience after one joined them briefly on the track in broad daylight.

A video of the once in a lifetime encounter, shared to social media page Stewart Island Kiwi, has been viewed over a million times and garnered thousands of excited comments.

It showed the kiwi bounding along the track towards the group before coming to an abrupt stop, checking out the humans, then changing tack and making off into the bush.

Emma Feenstra, who runs Stewart Island Kiwi, said the kiwi was a female Rakiura (Stewart Island) tokoeka.

While most kiwi are nocturnal, Rakiura (Stewart Island) tokoeka are unusual for being active during the daytime.