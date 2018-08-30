A driver charged with manslaughter after a crash in which a Christchurch man died will stand trial next July.

Richard Robert Tranter was charged with the manslaughter of Jack Keith Munro, 23, after the January 2 crash this year on the corner of Russley Rd and Bentley St in Christchurch at 10.35pm.

Tranter, a 27-year-old Linwood garage attendant, appeared via audio visual link from custody in the High Court at Christchurch this morning. He has pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that a two-week trial has been scheduled to begin on July 8 next year.

Justice Gerald Nation remanded Tranter in custody to a further pre-trial callover on November 2.