A driver charged with manslaughter after a crash in which a Christchurch man died will stand trial next July.
Richard Robert Tranter was charged with the manslaughter of Jack Keith Munro, 23, after the January 2 crash this year on the corner of Russley Rd and Bentley St in Christchurch at 10.35pm.
Tranter, a 27-year-old Linwood garage attendant, appeared via audio visual link from custody in the High Court at Christchurch this morning. He has pleaded not guilty.
The court heard that a two-week trial has been scheduled to begin on July 8 next year.
Justice Gerald Nation remanded Tranter in custody to a further pre-trial callover on November 2.