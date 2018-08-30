Meka Whaitiri was born in the rural Gisborne settlement of Manutuke, but grew up in the freezing works town of Hawke's Bay's Whakatu, where her whanau was "staunch union members'' supporting Labour.

"I was raised in a whanau of freezing workers."

The Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP began her working life in the local meat works, later gained a masters degree and represented New Zealand in both netball and softball.

She met former Ikaroa-Rawhiti Labour MP Parekura Horomia when she was 21. "He gave me my first job at the Department of Labour". He had been a close friend of the family.

Advertisement

Following his death in April 2013, she was picked as his replacement for the seat. In the by-election she posted a 1761 majority ahead of her nearest rival, Mana Party's Te Hamua Nikora.

At the time she said: "I can see the struggle our people are engaged in on the day-to-day and I want to seek selection as the Ikaroa-Rawhiti candidate to continue the legacy of service that has been left in this electorate.

''I have dedicated my life to one of service. I see this as the next step in my journey of giving to our whanau, hapu and iwi in Ikaroa-Rawhiti."

She made her maiden speech in parliament in August 2013 and stated: "Our people need jobs; our rangatahi need opportunities here at home; and our kuia and kaumatua need access to quality health services."

Whaitiri, who has two sons, worked as a senior public servant, senior adviser to the Minister of Maori Affairs, Treaty negotiator and chief executive of the third largest iwi, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi for four years.

She was schooled at Hastings' Karamu High School where she was head girl in her final year.

In 1954 her mother, Mei Whaitiri, was the model for Napier's iconic bronze sculpture Pania, which still sits on Napier's Marine Parade.

The family marae is Te Poho o Epiha, in Manutuke, where the MP has traditionally spent the past two election nights.

Last weekend she played for a parliamentary netball team against a Hawke's Bay invitational team at the Hawke's Bay Sports Park in a annual memorial match to honour Horomia.

She told media any parliamentarian talking politics on the day "would be fined".