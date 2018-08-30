One part of a logging truck has flipped on the Hemo Roundabout leaving Rotorua.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the back trailer of the logging truck had flipped and there were logs scattered on the roundabout.

He said a section of the roundabout was blocked but traffic was still flowing and police were at the scene.



A police spokeswoman said they were called to the roundabout, on the corner of State Highway 30 and State Highway 5, at 7.50am and the tipped trailer was blocking one south bound lane.

There were no injuries.



Meanwhile, two cars, one towing a trailer, have crashed on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoiti.

The police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at 7am and one lane was blocked.

She said there were no injuries but the trailer was on its side and towing arrangements were being made.