A blanket of fog has descended on Auckland for the second straight morning, affecting flights and limiting visibility for motorists.

Auckland Aiport said by 6.10am two domestic regional flights had been cancelled due to the fog, and another six flights delayed.

Domestic flights to Wellington and Queenstown, and international flights, have not been affected by the fog.

Fog at @AKL_Airport – delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 30, 2018

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the fog had set in about 4.30am, but should clear by mid-morning.

There were also reports of fog in Hamilton, and earlier this morning in Wellington.

"In Auckland the fog is being caused by some lingering moisture, with nothing to push it out. Showers and strengthening westerlies later today will change that."

Once the fog cleared Auckland was in for a showery day and a high of 17C.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system that hammered the Gisborne area yesterday has pushed further south, bringing rain to the lower North Island.

Weather stations in the Gisborne ranges recorded close to 100mm of rain yesterday, while on the flats there were recordings of 50mm.

Wellington, and Wairarapa south of Featherston were under a heavy rain watch to 6pm.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Few showers, more frequent from afternoon with heavy falls and chance thunderstorm. Northwesterlies. 17C high, 7C overnight.

Auckland

​ Few showers, chance heavy from afternoon. Westerly breezes dying out. 17C high, 6C overnight.

Hamilton

Chance early fog, then one or two showers, clearing by evening. Light winds. 16C high, 4C overnight.

Tauranga

Few afternoon showers. Westerlies dying out. 17C high, 6C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine. Southeast breezes. 15C high, 5C overnight.



Napier A few spots of rain, clearing this afternoon. Southwesterlies. 18C high, 3C overnight.

Whanganui​ Occasional rain, easing evening. Southwesterlies, strong at times. 15C high, 6C overnight.



Wellington Periods of rain, gradually clearing tonight. Strong southerlies, gale gusting 90km​/​h in exposed places. 12C high, 7C overnight.



Nelson Fine. Southwesterlies. 15C high, 3C overnight.

Christchurch Becoming cloudy this morning, drizzle at times. Strengthening southwesterlies. 11C high, 4C overnight.



Dunedin Low cloud and fog with occasional drizzle. Southwesterlies, strong about the coast in the evening. 10C high, 6C overnight.