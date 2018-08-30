Taranaki teenager, Olivia Renee Keightley-Trigg, died earlier this week after a man driving a ute allegedly crossed the centreline and smashed into her car.

The man was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, refusing a request for blood, possession of methamphetamine utensils and possession of cannabis.

Keightley-Trigg died at the scene on State Highway 3 on Tuesday morning near Waitara, her family saying she was returning from the airport after dropping off friends.

Her older sister, Brianna Tipene, told Stuff she would remember her sister's strong faith and infectious laugh the most.

"That was the one thing that me and her did most together, was just laugh.

"She was always the person if anybody was ever sad she would be there straightaway. She would make anyone else feel like a million bucks again," she said.

Keightley-Trigg was driving north along SH3 when it appears the 37-year-old man travelling in the opposite direction crashed into her, a police spokesperson said.

Last month 19-year-old Kyle William Love, also from Waitara, was killed in a two-car crash on SH3.

Tipene said Keightley-Trigg's death had shocked the local community and members of the Jehovah's Witness church.

She told Stuff the wider community was helping the family through the tough time.

"I feel like that has been a bonus, I guess, of helping out; everyone has switched roles and are being extremely helpful and caring for us now," Tipene said.