State Highway 35 between Ōpо̄tiki and Gisborne has reopened but some areas are still down to one lane.

The road closed at around 5.30pm due to a large slip at Hawai between Te Kaha and Waihau Bay blocking both lanes on the road.

"The slip site is now open to one lane with manual traffic control overnight," New Zealand Transport Agency's system manager Rob Campbell said.

NZTA are advising drivers to take extra care due to adverse weather conditions causing flooding and multiple slips throughout the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne Region.

"Our contractors have worked hard to clear the multiple slips along SH35.

SH35 GISBORNE/WAIBOP UPDATE - 5:15PM

- The earlier slip on SH35 at Hawai has been cleared & the road is OPEN.

- SH35 just west of Whitianga Bay is down to one lane, due to a dropout & slip, caution advised.

- SH35 near Tokata Rd remains CLOSED, please use the detour route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/BfF81oMg59 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 30, 2018

"A slip has fallen by Whitianga Bay and the road is down to one lane with stop/go traffic management in place. There has also been a road dropout just west of Whitianga Bay," Campbell said.

Flooding has occurred on the Te Araroa straight from the SH35 intersection with Pohutu Road through to the Te Araroa Holiday Park.

"We want to assure those communities who have been affected that we are working as hard as possible to restore complete access to SH35.

"We are expecting more rain this evening and remind motorists to drive with extra caution and plan their journey before they leave.

There are multiple still small slips in the area, trees are down and there is potential for more flooding and slips overnight," says Mr Campbell.

To stay updated:

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

• Website: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/ and facebook.com/nztacni/