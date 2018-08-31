Kiwi babies have dry bums and a full tum thanks to a Nappy Bank intuitive that has seen more than half a million free nappies given to families in need.

This week Plunket and Huggies celebrated the initiative they believed had changed lives by providing nappies to families who were struggling.

One mother told Plunket Nurse Rimap Kant she had delayed feeding her 6-month-old baby solids because she couldn't afford the extra food.

"She was going to wait a few more weeks ... so I asked if she would like some nappies from the Nappy Bank to help her through the week. Mum was really happy," Kant said.

Advertisement

Another mother told Kant she was struggling to pay a power bill that had escalated to more than $500 but was able to chip away at it with the money saved on nappies.

South Auckland baby Jennavecia Andrews goes through 4-5 nappies a day and her mum Korrin Bennett said the free nappies saved her a much needed $20 a week.

"We would never usually be able to afford Huggies so would have to use others that sometimes leak," Bennett said.

"We have had a lot of support from Plunket since having our baby girl. A few months ago they brought around books for her."

Kant said Plunket Nurses offered free nappies to families during routine Well Child visits.

"Some families are reluctant to tell us they are struggling financially, so being able to offer nappies helps take the mention of money out of our conversation.

"It's really great to help families who need it," she said.

A recent study for Auckland Council showed there was a higher concentration of children under 3 years in south Auckland.

And other communities in New Zealand with a similar high concentration of children under 3 will soon benefit from the Nappy Bank initiative.

This month Huggies donated 170,000 nappies to Plunket for families in need in other parts of the country, with 20,000 nappies sent to needy families in Christchurch.

Liz Metz of Huggies manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said the company was proud of its ongoing relationship with Plunket.