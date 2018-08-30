A crash is blocking the right-hand lane on the Te Atatu Rd on-ramp for citybound motorists on the Northwestern Motorway is causing delays.

Earlier, a breakdown was blocking the right southbound lane near Alford St just after the off-ramp.

It comes just as schools get out for the afternoon. AT told motorists to expect delays and to find an alternative route if possible.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 3.40PM

Due to a truck breakdown one southbound lane is BLOCKED near the Greville Road Roundabout. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible.^MF pic.twitter.com/opLFtRAXY8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 30, 2018

Meanwhile, a truck breakdown is blocking the middle lane on Greville Rd at the roundabout and is causing delays.

Traffic is heavy for citybound motorists at the Harbour Bridge on the Northern Motorway and is moderate but building heading northbound approaching the Upper Harbour Highway.

A crash is also blocking lanes in both directions on Pakuranga Rd near the intersection with Ti Rakau Dr, motorists should expect delays.