The healthcare received by prisoner Nicholas Evans in the months and days leading up to his death has been examined in court.

In March 2015, Evans was a prisoner at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility, which was run by Serco at the time, and died three months later in Whangarei Hospital.

The Coroner's Inquest into his death in June 2015 started today in the District Court at Auckland before Coroner Brandt Shortland.

Retired NRFC nurse, Patricia Sigley, cared for Evans in Nga Wha Prison on May 30, 2015, shortly before he was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

She recalled that when she first saw him he was obviously in pain.

"He wouldn't sit still."

Evans said he did not know what was wrong but he was hurt, Sigley said.

She asked jokingly if he had fallen, a known way of referring to an assault.

"I have never yet had a prisoner admit they had been beaten," she said

"They considered it narking. They were terrified other prisoners would get them."

But Evans just grunted, she said.

She called the doctor and gave tramadol for the pain.

"The doctor was not happy when I called him because he had a full clinic and he wanted to get home."

Sigley said she spent about 45 minutes with Evans, both were anxious - she was agitated about the delay.

"I was extremely worried about him," she said.

"I felt he was in acute pain at the time."

She offered him an oxygen mask but he ripped it off, he could not handle it, she said.

"Even looking at his fingernails I could see they were blue…"

Evans was taken to a medical centre where he received morphine before he was taken back to the prison and then on to hospital, the court heard.

Sigley said Evans was more relaxed when he returned and appeared to find it easier to stand straighter.

She could not recall any discussion of calling an ambulance instead of using prison transportation.

Earlier today the court heard Evans died of septic shock due to pneumonia complicating chest drain insertion for spontaneous pneumothorax.

He received two chest drains during medical care and that appeared to be how the MRSA infection occurred, the court heard.

He died in Whangarei Hospital on June 18, 2015.

His family engaged lawyers in the same year, believing Evans had suffered assaults while in prison.

They believed one of those assaults was related to Evans being sent from Mt Eden to Nga Wha Prison in Northland at the end of May.

Physiotherapist Patricia Beattie said she had seen Evans in Mt Eden Corrections Facility in May 2015.

Beattie said he had told her he had been assaulted about six weeks prior "in a tussle with some guys in his unit".

He was lifted and dumped in a move he described as like a "spear tackle" in rugby, she said.

He told her it was painful when he coughed.

His pain was not consistent with a fractured rib, she said.

"He was not pale, sweaty or short of breath."

She gave him a range of exercises and booked to see him the following week.

When he returned he had a full range of movement and appeared to be fully recovered, she said.

Acting on behalf of Evans' parents, barrister Michael Okkerse queried why she had not reported the assault.

"I presumed I was not the first to know," she said.

Beattie said she would have "assumed at my fault probably" that somebody had talked to him or talked to somebody else.

"If he had come to me in a very distressed manner I would have reacted immediately."

However, he walked in, he sat down, he was not in any distress whatever - there were no alarm bells ringing, she said.

The Coroner's Inquest continues tomorrow.