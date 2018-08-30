A Christchurch man missing since his house burned down in suspicious circumstances last week has shown up safe and well.

Mystery had surrounded the disappearance of 40-year-old Michael Croucher last seen by a Tilford St neighbour at about 5pm last Wednesday.

There was a fire at Croucher's home last Wednesday night, which police said they were treating as suspicious.

Police earlier said there was no evidence to suggest he was caught up or injured in the fire.

Croucher's family was very concerned for his welfare and wanted to know he was safe.

But this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner said Croucher had presented himself to Christchurch Police today.

He was safe and well, police said.

"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter," Worner said.