

Whangārei's councillors have resoundingly rejected the mayor's idea to ask the Prime Minister to freeze pay rises - and in doing so accepted their pay increases.

A report detailing the councillors' pay rises for the 2018/19 financial year, externally set by the Remuneration Authority, was tabled at last week's council meeting.

The mayor made a recommendation the elected council write to the Prime Minister asking that local authority pay rates are treated the same as central government in regards to a pay freeze.

That recommendation was lost, with her voice the solitary one in favour.

Under the latest determination, Mai will get a 3.3 per cent pay rise, taking her salary from $139,881 to $144,526 for the 2018/19 year.

Deputy mayor Sharon Morgan and standing committee chairs will get a 2.9 per cent increase, from $60,684 to $62,493.

Other councillors will also receive the 2.9 per cent increase, taking their pay from $48,548 to $49,995.

Mai acknowledged the Taxpayers' Union's call earlier this week for elected members around the country to return their pay increases to councils' consolidated funds.

Last week, Mai said she supported local initiatives and would continue to do so.

"I believe with any increase I would like to choose what I do with that," Mai said.

Councillor Crichton Christie moved an amendment the council inform the authority it does not accept the pay rise.

"If the mayor is serious about what she's saying, let's be serious about it."

Morgan checked with strategy and democracy general manager Dominic Kula about whether the council could reject the pay rises.

Kula said the Remuneration Authority was required to set elected members' pay and the council was bound to accept the determination.

Councillor Stu Bell said he was concerned about the implications if local and central government were aligned and central government decided on a large increase.

He also said he could not have stood for the council if he didn't have a partner who was working.

Councillor Shelley Deeming agreed. "You can't actually be in council without having some other income."

Christie's amendment was lost. Shortly after, the mayor's recommendation was also lost.