High-stress environment at foundation blamed for defections.

Staff turnover at one of the country's most prestigious charitable trusts has reached epidemic proportions, with sources blaming management and a high-stress environment for the defections.

Halberg Disability Sports Foundation chief executive Shelley McMeeken has come under fire from former staff who told the Herald the former Netball New Zealand boss had turned the organisation from a collegial environment to one where people feared for their future on a weekly basis.

Since McMeeken joined the organisation three years ago, up to 16 staff have left. The HDSF typically employs less than 20 staff at any given time. At present, 16 staff are listed on their website.

McMeeken was not available for an interview and instead referred questions from the Weekend Herald to Halberg board chairman Wayne Boyd.

Advertisement

"We believe Shelley McMeeken is now being unfairly targeted by disgruntled former staff members," Boyd wrote. "The CE continues to have our full support and we are more than happy with the current direction of her leadership."

The foundation's primary promotional and revenue tool is the Halberg Awards, a glitzy gala event that recognises the best performances by New Zealand teams and athletes during the sporting year.

Beyond the red carpet, however, the Halberg Foundation is said to be a tumultuous workplace.

Former events manager Gloria Yehia said the organisation had lost several senior staff in the past two years, including herself after she was recently made redundant.

"I don't feel good about it," she said. "I don't feel it was a genuine redundancy. I felt it was a result of a personality clash with the CEO."

Boyd was not responding to the specifics of Yehia's case but said he was "unaware of any employee leaving because of 'a fractured relationship' with the CE".

Yehia said she came from a hospitality background and had worked with "crazy, addled chefs throwing pots and pans", but the environment at the Halberg Foundation was more challenging.

"Stress is an incredibly appropriate word," Yehia said.

Boyd said there had been "no personal grievances raised while [McMeeken] has been CE", though he referenced an unnamed employee who was struggling "to adapt to the new work environment, and in particular to Shelley's direct and energetic style".

The individual took those concerns to the board.

"The matter was taken seriously including the appointment of an independent investigator… The independent investigation did not uphold the complaint," Boyd wrote.

It is believed the individual concerned was not Yehia.

Cherryl Thompson left the organisation around Christmas last year and had several notes ready about concerns she had ready for an exit interview that never came.

She agonised over whether to talk about her experiences at the foundation because it was a small industry, "but I feel an obligation. I can't sit back and say nothing".

The former disability sports and kaupapa Maori adviser was with the organisation for 14 years and her employment had spanned five CEOs.

"I left because the whole ethos of the organisation changed," Thompson said.

The Bay of Plenty woman said working there felt like a calling until McMeeken came on board.

"Then you just felt like a commodity. It was very, very stressful."

Thompson said in the years before McMeeken was appointed you'd be "hard pressed" to find a handful of people who had left.

When asked whether the turnover was just a natural result of change, Thompson said she had been through many periods of change at the foundation and appreciated that in a tough market, the organisation had to adapt.

The Weekend Herald was alerted to the alleged strife at the foundation via an anonymous email. We have tried to contact as many of those who were described as ex-employees as possible.

Some talked on the proviso of anonymity as they fear future careers might be compromised if they are seen as troublemakers. One indicated there was a story to pursue but did not want to play any part in it. Others could not be reached or declined comment.

Boyd acknowledged the pace of change at HDSF had been rapid. He said there had been several "necessary and successful" restructures. He was adamant, though, that "the wellbeing of our staff is of high importance and one that the board takes seriously".

Boyd said he was aware of one occasion "when an innocent remark from Shelley was misinterpreted by a staff member. The staff member mistakenly assumed Shelley was making a personal criticism. I'm satisfied this was settled appropriately".

Two people talked to who were not employed by the foundation but who were familiar with the situation said that it was clear something was wrong.

"I can confirm the staff turnover is a lot higher than we would expect from other offices," said one well-placed source whose organisation worked closely with the HDSF.

"The reasons for that I cannot comment on [but] it was quite clear that people weren't enjoying the new CEO. A new CEO was always going to have their own way of operating and she clearly had the support of the board.

"Knowing some of those people [former staff] personally, I can say it was a high-stress environment."

Boyd wrote: "From discussions with staff, I would categorise the working environment as fulfilling and rewarding… Our most recent staff survey in May from a full team meeting found staff satisfaction was at its highest levels in three years."

Yehia said the one thing McMeeken could not be faulted on was her ability to manage up.

"I have no idea what the board knows," she said, "but I have no doubt they're told everything is fine."

Yehia said she left more in sadness than anger.

"For me it was the perfect job at the perfect organisation. The people here were so dedicated to the organisation and to the vision of Sir Murray."

The foundation was started in 1963 by Olympic hero Sir Murray Halberg. The organisation's stated aim is "to enhance the lives of physically disabled New Zealanders by enabling them to participate in sport and recreation".

"It's just a general feeling of sadness among us. We keep in touch," Yehia said of many of the departed staff.

"It's like a PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] group."