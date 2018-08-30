A man has appeared in court after a violence-plagued 21st birthday party at Moteo Marae in Hawke's Bay.



Police were called to the marae in Puketapu about 10pm last Saturday after reports three people had been injured, one critically.



A 19-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court yesterday on charges of injuring with intent. He has been remanded in custody.

"Police still have a number of witnesses to speak to and further arrests are likely."

Police said previously that a 20-year-old woman had suffered critical injuries after being stabbed at the marae, which was hosting a 21st birthday party.

Two men were also hospitalised with injuries after the skirmish at the private event.

Police were called to the address about 10pm after a fight broke out and a number of shots were reportedly fired.

Police said no one was injured by the shots.

Moteo Marae chairman Peter Eden said in a statement today that he was "extremely disappointed by the actions of those that went onto the marae grounds and caused problems".



"Violence is never tolerated anywhere, especially on a marae, so to have that level of violence occur at Moteo where three people were injured is terrible, and our thoughts go out to those whanau members who are recovering.



"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and the marae will be working hard to make sure that this never happens again."