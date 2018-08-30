Scallops gathering starts from tomorrow as the season opens, but those in the Bay of Islands will be out of luck as a ban remains on taking all shellfish because of a toxin.

Northlanders are being warned to know their limits when diving for scallops or face action from the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Tomorrow is the opening of the scallop season for recreational fishers and MPI is reminding fishers to make sure that they're aware of the rules before setting out to catch a feed.

But a shellfish biotoxin alert remains in place warning people not to collect or eat shellfish from anywhere in the Bay of Islands, extending to the outer heads between Cape Wiwiki to Cape Brett, because of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP).

MPI Team Manager, Fisheries Compliance for the Upper North Island Steve Rudsdale said Fishery Officers will be out in force over the weekend at popular dive spots around Northland ensuring the rules are obeyed.

The daily limit per diver is 20 scallops, and if diving from a boat, the diver is allowed to take a daily limit for up to two safety people on board, with a minimum size of 100mm.

Rudsdale said it's important that scallops are counted and measured at the first reasonable opportunity, which in the case of divers using scuba is on the sea bed before coming to the surface.

''Diver safety is paramount so please fly a dive flag from your vessel and, or tow a float.''

He said the easiest way to check the rules is to download the NZ Fishing Rules app for a smartphone. It's free, and the app works even when your phone doesn't have reception.

The rules are also available on the MPI website: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/travel-and-recreation/fishing/fishing-rules/

People can also follow the MPI Fisheries Northland Facebook page to keep up to date with local fisheries information.

People who breach the rules can face fines and having their gear seized and in some cases jail.