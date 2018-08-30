More than 30 South Auckland bus drivers will be walking off the job this afternoon after getting no grace from their bosses.

For the third time this year, employees of Ritchies Murphy bus company will strike at St Aidan's Reserve in Takanini from 3pm to 5pm in a bid for increased pay and better working conditions.

First Union Transport Organiser Emir Hodzi said the company has been ignoring the needs of the drivers for the past two years and were refusing to go to mediation.

"Quite frankly, the drivers feel disrespected that are not being heard," Hodzi said.

Hodzi said drivers were asked to complete spilt and straight shifts up to 14 hours.

"Keep in mind these drivers are not transporting fruit, they shoulder the responsibility of transporting 50-odd lives day in, day out."

Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannan confirmed that 74 bus trips would be cancelled between 2.20pm to midnight.

"That's out of 11,500 trips we run, so less than 1 per cent will be affected."

Areas of South Auckland that were affected included Papakura, Ōtāhuhu, Manurewa, Ōtara, Manukau, Red Hill, Takanini and Drury.

Hannan said school buses would not be impacted.

The union and Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment have tried to bring the company back to the negotiation table but has had no luck.

Hodzi said they have had absolutely no interest in considering the needs of workers.

"Everybody should be paid enough to survive on with the option of earning more should they chose to work longer hours, that is not happening here."

He said if the company continued to ignore the pleas then the union would look at taking legal action.