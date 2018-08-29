A young Kiwi soldier seriously injured after falling backwards and hitting his head on a rock when disposing of a flare yesterday is recovering in hospital.

The 20-year-old bomb expert was "startled" when the flare went off, took a step backwards, tripped, and struck his head, the Herald understands.

The corporal, who is a member of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital from the Glentunnel demolitions range 60km west of the city yesterday morning.

An NZDF spokesman today said he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Both he and his family are being supported by the New Zealand Army, the spokesman said.

"The New Zealand Army takes its health and safety responsibilities seriously and an investigation into the incident will be launched," he added.

The spokesman refused to answer further questions until the investigation is complete.

Inquiries to Canterbury District Health Board were referred back to NZDF.

EOD operators are technical specialists trained at "neutralising all types of explosive hazards and threats", the Defence Careers website says.

"This means you will be extensively trained and equipped to detect, identify, render safe and dispose of munitions and explosives – such as Unexploded Ordnance (UXO), and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including those that involve Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) materials."

The incident comes just weeks after a New Zealand soldier was hospitalised after being shot in the shoulder at the Tekapo Military Training Facility.

He was treated by army medics at the scene before being transported to Fairlie by a Defence Force ambulance, where he was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

The private was a member of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment's 2nd 1st Battalion based at Burnham Military Camp.

He was taking part in a night live-firing exercise when the incident took place.