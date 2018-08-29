One of the victims involved in the Labour Party summer camp incident has criticised the party for not releasing a report into an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, saying there is no transparency.

Labour released the recommendations of the report by Wellington lawyer Maria Austen yesterday, with party president Nigel Haworth saying the party was committed to implementing all of them.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the report in full could not be released because there were matters that were now before the court.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of indecent assault arising from allegations made following the camp at Waihi.

Advertisement

One of the victims told Newsroom they were disappointed with how the party had handled the investigation.

"Failing to release the report shows a blatant lack of accountability and from my perspective as a victim, is absolutely appalling," the person said.

The report should have been released with any necessary redactions.

The victim also questioned why none of the victims or witnesses involved in the inquiry was given a copy of the report, and said there was a conflict of interest because Haworth was leading the work on implementing the recommendations.

"The person in charge of implementing the recommendations is the person that hasn't been trusted in the first place to provide support and resolve the issue ... I don't see accountability there."

Radio New Zealand reported that the report was written with the intention that only senior Labour figures would see it and it was impossible to release it with redactions only, and that it would need to be rewritten for public release.

Ardern said yesterday it wouldn't be appropriate to release the report with court proceedings under way.

"I think actually what's important is that we take on board what the report has told us about what we need to do, so I'm looking forward to seeing that in full. I've seen the highlights of the recommendations. But we undertook it for a reason, we know we need to do things differently," she told reporters.

The Labour Party came under fire in March when details emerged of the February camp and allegations of assaults of four young people, all believed to be just 16, became public.

The alleged assaults took place at an evening event and there were reports of heavy drinking, even though some were too young to consume alcohol.

Labour's hierarchy failed to tell Ardern about the scandal and there were complaints about the handling and the failure to refer the issue to police at the time.

The recommendations

Austen recommended the development of "a more tangible and effective relationship" between Young Labour and the Labour Party.

The report also called for a review, or development, of the party's code of conduct - including whether Young Labour should adhere to the same code or develop a separate one - as well as its policies around sexual harassment and assault, alcohol, events and host responsibility, bullying, and complaint procedures.

It said the party should update its event registration, parental consent and risk disclosure information and forms to ensure they complied with best practice and legislation relating to the care of minors at party-hosted events.

At least one Labour Party representative should also attend the entire event and be available throughout to ensure compliance with welfare and safety requirements.

Austen said the party should also introduce a new, "overarching" alcohol policy with help from experts, as well as a new complaints process so complaints could be received and responded to without delay and with specialist advice.