The driver of a van involved in a fatal crash by Wellington's Terrace Tunnel yesterday is "pretty shaken up", his employer says.

One person died in the serious crash, which closed both directions of the tunnel, which is the main route in and out of the CBD.

The crash happened about 7.50am as rush hour traffic poured into the city.

A car and a Crown van towing a trailer collided at the southern entrance of the tunnel.

Crown general manager James Logan said there were two staff members in the van when the crash happened.

He said the driver would be off work for at least a week.

"He's pretty shaken up and he's got a little bit of whiplash, but otherwise he's okay."

Logan said the staff were "quite lucky" to have come out of the crash relatively unscathed.

Crown's support networks were helping the staff members.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased person," Logan said.

Crown was awaiting the police report to find out how the crash had occurred.

A witness to the aftermath of the crash said she was walking to work over the Terrace Tunnel when she saw emergency service vehicles.

"I was walking above the Terrace Tunnel on Macdonald Crescent so looking down I saw all the emergency services that were there.

The crashed Crown moving van.

"There was what looked to be a Crown moving van with a trailer and a silver wreck which was completely totalled," she said.

"The ambulance staff were working on someone extensively. I was thankful I couldn't see great detail of who or what they were working on but there were people on the overpass craning over."

The witness said it appeared a northbound vehicle may have clipped a vehicle in the southbound lane.

"I know the speed at that time of day is pretty slow moving going south, but the northbound lane tends to be able to go faster in the morning," she said.

"It was surprising to see that in central Wellington because you don't usually have speeds where you would have that kind of car damage."

UPDATE 8:55AM

Due to this crash, the Terrace Tunnel remains CLOSED in both directions. Next update by 11am.



Please avoid the area and delay travel as congestion is heavy throughout the city and motorway. Serious Crash Unit are attending. ^IF https://t.co/tRCZ6PY4kb pic.twitter.com/vOO5HYmb8e — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) August 28, 2018

Five people have died on New Zealand roads in the past few days.

One person died in a two-car, head-on crash near Waimauku yesterday evening, while another died in a serious, three-car crash near Pūkaki, South Canterbury, and another died after a single-vehicle crash on the East Coast.

Another person died in hospital yesterday afternoon after a car carrying four people crashed into a wall in New Plymouth.