Six people have died and 13 others injured on New Zealand roads in the past 32 hours following a spate of serious crashes.

The road carnage began at 1.30am yesterday morning when a car, containing four people, crashed into a wall on Devon St in New Plymouth.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition and sadly died at around 4pm yesterday.

Three other people remain in hospital - a 16-year-old male is in a critical condition, while a 17-year-old female and 17-year-old male have serious injuries.

Later in the morning, another life was claimed after a crash between a truck and a car on the Wellington Motorway, at the southern end of the Terrace Tunnel.

The crash occurred about 7.50am and closed the tunnel, stopping traffic heading in both directions and did not re-open until just before 12.30pm.

The collision involved a Crown removal van towing a trailer, and a car. A witness to the aftermath said the car, a silver wreck, was completely totalled.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said the driver of the van received minor injuries.

The scene of a fatal crash on the Wellington Motorway at the southern end of the Terrace Tunnel. Photo / Supplied

Five hours later, one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35, south of Tolaga Bay, Gisborne.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said that early reports showed a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened just before 1pm and a second person in the vehicle was taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be serious.

Meanwhile, a serious crash near Mt Cook resulted in the death of one person and two more were seriously hurt.

The crash, just after 3pm, involved three cars at the intersection of Tekapo-Twizel Rd and Mount Cook Rd.

Police said two others were seriously injured and a third person had moderate injuries.

State Highway 8 was closed for a period at Lake Pūkaki.

At the opposite end of the country, a 64-year-old female died in hospital following a crash on State Highway 16 at Waimauku last night.

At 5.20pm last night the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waimauku to assist multiple patients involved in a head in collision. Photo / ARHT

The woman was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a two-car crash at 5.15pm near McPike Road.

Two other people were airlifted to Auckland Hospital - one remains in a critical condition and one seriously injured.

A person at the scene said one person had been extricated from a silver sedan that had gone into the ditch.

Waitemata Police Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash.

He said the two vehicles involved, both Toyota Corollas, collided head-on.

"Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, which occurred around 300 metres north of McPike Road on SH16.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Early this morning another life was lost in a serious crash on Piako Rd in Morrinsville.

One person died and two other people were transported to hospital in a moderate condition following the incident at about 8.10am.

The road is closed and police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The road will remain closed while a scene examination is carried out.

Each of the six crashes are being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

As of yesterday 246 people had died on New Zealand roads since January 1, seven less than at this point last year.

In the 12 months to yesterday there were 371 deaths, up seven from the previous 12 months.