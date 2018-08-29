The Mission Concert is close to a full house just seven days after announcing Phil Collins as its top billing.

Promoters said the tickets have all sold bar a "small allocation" of extra tickets that will go on sale next week.

Australian SEL promoter Gary Craft said he was "absolutely stoked" at the demand which was unprecedented for any act since opera diva Dame Kiri Te Kanawa took to the Greenmeadows stage for the first iteration of the event in 1993.

"It's due to the popularity of the act - and the popularity of the Mission Concert," Craft said.

Advertisement

News that Collins would play at the acclaimed winery gig broke only on Wednesday last week.

The seven-time Grammy award winning artist will perform on Wednesday, February 6, Waitangi Day, just seven days after his 68th birthday.

More to come.