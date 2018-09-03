A man's head was cut and his lip split when he was assaulted at his business by an angry customer.

Darryl Henderson visited a wrecking yard in need of a second hand radiator hose, but when advised by the wife of the victim that they didn't sell them, he became incensed.

Henderson was aggressive towards the victim's wife, he was speaking poorly of her when the victim asked him what was wrong and invited him inside to sort the problem out.

Henderson's tirade continued until he completely snapped, lashing out and striking the victim with his radiator hose.

Judge Philip Crayton told the court that the assault with a weapon caused the victim severe harm.

"You attacked him with the radiator hose, it struck the victim to the right side of the head, causing a cut," Judge Crayton said.

"You pushed him down into the stairs and punched him to the right side of the mouth, splitting his lip.

"You then struck him again with the radiator hose [before] you were pushed out of the door and then kicked the front door before leaving."

Henderson pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a person with a blunt instrument and an earlier charge of driving with excess blood alcohol.

Judge Crayton sentenced him to seven months and two weeks' home detention in Whanganui District Court on Wednesday.

He also ordered Henderson to pay $244.53 reparation to New Zealand Police and $500 emotional harm reparation to the victim.

From August 29, 2018, Henderson is also disqualified from driving for one year and one day.

Defence lawyer Richard Leith said that his client accepted that the assault was a concerning matter, as he had himself been a victim of assault.

"In 1990 he had a very severe brain injury from a motorcycle accident, he had all sorts of problems, but was recovering well from those.

"Then he had a second head injury in 2002 where he was assaulted, as a result of that, he has had very significant problems ever since.

"His thought processes and his impulse control are severely impaired, that's what has led to the explosiveness that has occurred in this situation."

Leith said Henderson had made inquiries to get on an anger management course and was also open to going through a drug or alcohol rehabilitation process.

Judge Crayton said that a pre-sentence report identified an element of victim blaming by Henderson, but the reality was, his offending had significant victim effect.

"It will no doubt, for someone of the victim's age, be an effect which he will have to live with for a considerable time," he said.

"It is quite highly likely he will never view certain matters in the same way again as regards to his own personal safety and security in and around his business."

In sentencing Henderson, Judge Crayton gave him a final warning that any further violent offending would lead to him going to prison.