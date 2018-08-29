The content of the five charges laid by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) against Southland farmer Alfons Zeestraten have been revealed.

Both MPI and Zeestraten have refused to comment on the charges, saying the matter was now before the courts.

Earlier this week, law firm Chapman Tripp, acting for Zeestraten, confirmed the charges related to importation of farm equipment in January this year, but did not relate to the outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis.

The charges are. -

•Unpacking goods from a container knowing the risk goods in the container were under the control of an inspector, without permission of an inspector or automated electronic system.

•Introducing goods (an effluent pump) into a restricted place without the permission of an inspector or automated electronic system.

•Failing to comply with section 25 (8) of the Biosecurity Act, which required a container to be taken to Fertilizer New Zealand Ltd in Winton for inspection and with the condition to call the MPI office to arrange inspection.

•Acquiring unauthorised goods.

•Disposing of unauthorised goods.

Zeestraten - who is a director of Southern Centre Dairies, which is at the centre of the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak - is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on November 20.