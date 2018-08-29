Heavy rain has moved on from Auckland but left a foggy morning in its wake - cancelling flights and creating issues for motorists.

Auckland Airport said that by 8.15am today 26 domestic regional flights had been cancelled, and 23 more delayed due to the fog.

Fog at @AKL_Airport – delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 29, 2018

International flights and domestic flights to Wellington, Dunedin and Queenstown had not been affected by the fog.

The NZ Transport Agency said fog was also present on the city's motorways and advised motorists to take extra care.

Auckland: Areas of fog around this morning, including at the Airport. It looks like it won't last too much longer, with some areas already thinning, but pls check the latest flight information at https://t.co/Lu6lTIkfif and take care on the roads ^GG pic.twitter.com/iTCDNfn9Wi — MetService (@MetService) August 29, 2018

MetService said the fog likely would not last much longer, with many areas already thinning.

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the front that brought heavy downpours to Northland, Auckland and Coromandel yesterday was now lying over eastern Bay of Plenty.

Fog is affecting flights at Auckland Airport this morning. Photo / file

The heaviest rain in low-lying areas yesterday fell north of Auckland, with a Warkworth station recording 71mm.

More rain was recorded at higher altitudes, with one station in the eastern Bay of Plenty ranges at 1000m recording 111mm, and one near Mt Taranaki at about 900m recording 130mm.

The Spring Climate Outlook has been released! 🌱



Here's what you need to know:



-Sharp but short-lived cold snaps to start.

-Season as a whole looks close to average for temps.

-Rainfall hedges normal-below normal for many.

-El Niño still developing: non-traditional impacts. pic.twitter.com/k2QMkYxHO0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 29, 2018

Overnight the rain eased for time, but would pick up again through the morning, Glassey said.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Bay of Plenty east of Ōpotiki, Gisborne about the ranges and from Ruatoria northwards, to 10pm tonight, with up to 150mm of rain forecast.

Today the front would remain slow moving over the eastern half of the North Island, with a low coming down on it too, Glassey said.

Rain would spread east, with heavy falls about Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, before easing this evening.

Locally heavy rainfall around Auckland last night and early this morning. Good news is that it will ease in the next 1-2 hours. Rainfall totals (mm) since midnight ➡️



Mahurangi 39.5

Great Barrier 32.5

North Shore 26.0

Motat 16.8



Stay dry! ☔ pic.twitter.com/FcBktHGiYB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 28, 2018

On Friday a low was expected to move to the east of New Zealand, with a period of heavy rain spreading from the north on to eastern parts of central New Zealand, including Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, and the Kaikōura coast and ranges.

Southwest gales could affect eastern areas from Canterbury to Wairarapa as the low passed to the east on Friday, and there was a low chance of these gales becoming severe over southern Wairarapa, Wellington and the Kaikōura Coast.

After a brief ridge brought more settled weather for Saturday, another front was forecast to move across New Zealand late Saturday and Sunday.

This would be bringing a brief burst of heavy rain to western parts of both islands, while eastern areas would remain relatively dry.

On Sunday and Monday, an unstable and cold southwest flow would spread over New Zealand, with snow possibly lowering to around 500m over Southland and Otago.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Morning cloud or fog, then sunny spells. Light winds. 18C high, 8C overnight.

Auckland

​ Mainly fine, areas of morning fog or low cloud. Westerly breezes from afternoon. 16C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning fog or low cloud, then sunny spells. Light winds. 17C high, 4C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Rain, chance heavy, clearing evening. Afternoon southwesterlies. 17C high, 8C overnight.

New Plymouth Morning cloud or fog, then fine. Light winds. 16C high, 4C overnight.



Napier Rain developing late morning, easing evening. Light winds. 15C high, 8C overnight.

Whanganui​ Mainly fine, cloud increasing and a few spots of rain from late afternoon. Light winds. 17C high, 8C overnight.



Wellington Mainly fine. Some rain tonight. Northerlies dying away. 15C high, 8C overnight.



Nelson A few showers developing this morning then becoming fine this afternoon. Northerly breezes. 14C high, 5C overnight.

Christchurch Fine, apart from fog or low cloud morning and night. Light winds. 16C high, 5C overnight.



Dunedin Fine, apart from fog or low cloud morning and night. Light winds. 14C high, 6C overnight.