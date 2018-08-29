Powerball First Division has been struck again in the South Island, tonight with a winner from Canterbury bagging $5 million.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto, the total prize made up of both the $4m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

It's the third time this month Powerball has been claimed by a MyLotto player and the second time in a row Powerball has been struck.

On Saturday an Auckland MyLotto player scooped up $6.3m and one week earlier a young man from Central Otago snared $22.3m with a ticket through the Lotto NZ App.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 for Saturday night's draw.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.