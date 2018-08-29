A New Zealand Army soldier suffered serious injuries this morning during the disposal of a flare.

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesperson said the incident occurred at the Glentunnel demolitions range.

The corporal is a member of the NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. Both he and his family are being supported by the New Zealand Army.

A St John spokesman said the male patient in his 20s was flown to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter following the incident around 10am.

"The New Zealand Army takes its health and safety responsibilities seriously and an investigation into the incident will be launched," the NZDF spokesperson said.

Earlier this month a New Zealand soldier was hospitalised after being shot in the shoulder at the Tekapo Military Training Facility.

He was treated by army medics at the scene before being transported to Fairlie by a Defence Force ambulance, where he was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

The private was a member of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment's 2nd 1st Battalion based at Burnham Military Camp.

He was taking part in a night live-firing exercise when the incident took place.