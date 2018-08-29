The New Zealand man detained in Bali accused of attempted murder is now home in Western Australia after what his mother describes as "an absolute nightmare" 10 days.

Matty Arai was in Bail with his family for a cousin's wedding when in the early hours of August 12 he flagged a taxi and accidentally hit a passing scooter and its driver.

"My son rang me that morning and said 'Mum, I'm at Kuta Police station' and it just went from there," Wendy Clark said.

For four days the family struggled to work out what was going on as the victim wanted to lay charges.

"That was the worst part. We had like three to four days of just not knowing what the heck was being said.

"There was a really big language barrier so it wasn't until we got our lawyer that we managed to start getting translations done.

"It was a nightmare, it was an absolute nightmare."

Indonesian lawyer Max Widi became involved and negotiated with the victim and Arai.

"The victim and our son made their peace and all charges were dropped by the victim," Clark said.

She said the family paid an amount of compensation to the victim – "which will remain confidential" - not the Police as has been reported.

"It was strictly between Matt and the victim. I just felt it was my job that we needed to refute that immediately. It was never the Police asking for the money."

Clark said the family had pulled together to raise the funds.

"We're not a rich family. As a mother I was just desperate to get my son out and I was prepared to do anything to get him released.

"I just could not believe that this was happening to my son. I just felt it was an accident and emotions were running high."

Clark said Widi deserved praised for getting her son home.

"He went over and beyond the call of duty. He never left our side at all. He did a lot of the negotiating; Talking to police, talking to the embassy.

"Basically he just kept ensuring that our son was fine and well looked after and fed. He's a big boy so we had to feed him quite a bit each day."

Widi said it was an unfortunate incident and once Arai settled with the victim "there's no longer reason for the Police to hold him."

Wendy Clark, far right, next to her son Matty Arai and lawyer Max Widi (centre) in Bali after the New Zealand man's release from a police cell.

Despite the initial shock of her son being in what she said at the time was "urine and flea infested holding cell" Clark said it got better.

"That holding cell was absolutely filthy but it got better over the week and I've got to say Police were actually good to Matt.

"It was my first time in Bali and to go from a sunny beaches and a beautiful wedding to the internal of a police department was very distressing and heartbreaking."

Clark said her son was now home in Perth and back at work as a security guard.

"He's absolutely wonderful. He's home, back with his family."

Arai was raised in Whanganui but has been living in Western Australia for about 20 years and is a regular visitor to Bali.

"He loves the people. He had a pretty good insight into what you do and what you do not do," Clark said.

"I think people need to be made aware of Balinese customs and culture. Once you get on the wrong side it's not like New Zealand law.

"And when you're like us and you can't speak the language it is very hard. It's not all about sun, sand and Bintangs."