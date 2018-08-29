Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash in Pūkaki near South Canterbury.

Another person received moderate injuries in the crash that took place on the intersection between Tekapo-Twizel and Mount Cook Rds just after 3pm, a St John spokesman said.

Three ambulances and two rescue helicopters from Dunedin were responding to the crash along with fire and police crews.

However, it was not yet certain where the injured people would be taken, the spokesman said.

State Highway 8 is closed at Pūkaki dam due to the crash.