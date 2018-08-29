Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash in Pūkaki near South Canterbury.

Another person received moderate injuries in the crash that took place on the intersection between Tekapo-Twizel and Mount Cook Rds just after 3pm, a St John spokesman said.

Three ambulances and two rescue helicopters from Dunedin were responding to the crash along with fire and police crews.

However, it was not yet certain where the injured people would be taken, the spokesman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU HAVE MORE INFORMATION? LET US KNOW

State Highway 8 is closed at Pūkaki dam due to the crash.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

One person killed in serious Tolaga Bay crash

29 Aug, 2018 2:29pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi soldier who died in 1965 finally buried at home

29 Aug, 2018 12:00pm
5 minutes to read
WANGANUI CHRONICLE

Trailer smashed into car on Cobham Bridge

29 Aug, 2018 11:17am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Traffic chaos in Wellington as fatal crash closed tunnel for more than four hours

29 Aug, 2018 8:17am
2 minutes to read