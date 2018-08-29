One person has died and another is fighting for their life following a horrific head-on crash in West Auckland this afternoon.

It takes the death toll to three this afternoon following three horror crashes on the nation's roads.

A two-car head-on crash occurred near Waimauku, north of McPike Rd, about 5.15pm, forcing the closure of State Highway 16 between the Waimauku roundabout and Kiwitahi Rd.

Photos from the scene show the mangled wreck of a car that appears to have taken the full force of the collision front-on. Emergency workers can be seen attending to the injured.

Advertisement

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said it flew a 20-year-old woman with multiple injuries to hospital to Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A police spokesperson said three people were flown to Auckland Hospital after the crash.

Two were in a critical condition and the third in a moderate condition. One of those in a critical condition had since died, the spokesperson said.

Westpac Rescue Auckland crew assisting multiple patients involved in a head on collision in Waimauku. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Westpac Rescue Auckland crew assisting multiple patients involved in a head on collision in Waimauku. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Earlier this evening the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said it flew a 20-year-old woman with multiple injuries to hospital to Auckland City Hospital.

SH16 WAIMAUKU - ROAD CLOSED - 5.45PM

Due to a serious crash #SH16 is CLOSED between Kiwitahi Road and Waimauku Station Road. Detours are being set up, please consider using an alternative route as the road may be closed for sometime. ^MF pic.twitter.com/lW9SZN73PI — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile, a serious crash near Pūkaki, South Canterbury, resulted in the death of one person and two more were seriously hurt.

A police spokesperson confirmed one victim had died in the three-car crash just after 3pm today.

The crash took place at the intersection with Mount Cook Rd and Tekapo-Twizel Rd near Pūkaki.

Police said two others were seriously injured and a third person had moderate injuries. Fire and police crews also attended the crash.

State Highway 8 remains closed at Lake Pūkaki.

SH8 PUKAKI - CANTURBURY - CRASH - 3:45PM - WEDS - 29AUG

The road is CLOSED at the intersection of Aoraki Mount Cook Highway. Road users are advised to plan your journey accordingly.^SMhttps://t.co/dxONXBftJM pic.twitter.com/YezGZIEGBJ — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) August 29, 2018

Another person died after a single-vehicle crash on the East Coast today.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 1pm on SH35 south of Tologa Bay.

A second person in the vehicle was taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be serious.