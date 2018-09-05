An 88-year-old woman suffering from Parkinson's disease was living in an assisted living facility when she had her trust severely breached by a worker.

Ngaire Gerrard was working at St Johns Hill Healthcare on Virginia Rd when she entered her victim's room, stole her eftpos card from a cupboard and went on a spending spree.

Gerrard was sentenced to four months' home detention by Judge Dugald Matheson in Whanganui District Court on Wednesday for her part in spending $45,000 on the card.

Gerrard is the ex-partner of Damien Hakaraia who was sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment for 22 charges of using a document to obtain pecuniary advantage in July.

Advertisement

Judge Matheson said that Gerrard needed to work on her alcohol and drug addiction problems.

"It's a gross breach of trust against a vulnerable patient in a rest home, her private space was invaded by a worker.

"You dealt with the victim and had access to her personal affairs and it is the position of the police that you were the one who accessed the card."

On behalf of his client, lawyer Stephen Ross said that police agreed on Gerrard's involvement in the offending being to the extent of $9000 spent.

Gerrard was convicted on a charge of taking a document for the use of gaining pecuniary advantage and 15 further charges of using that document to obtain an advantage.

Gerrard worked in the rest home on Virginia Rd for 18 months, but failed to report on October 4, 2017 and contacted her manager advising her of her absence.

Messaging between Gerrard and her manager continued until she advised her manager that she would not be returning to work on October 18.

"That is understandable given that during the period you were away from work, you and your co-offender were helping yourselves on numerous occasions to the bank account," Judge Matheson said.

"As a result she suffered considerable loss, fortunately that loss had been remunerated by the bank."

In a victim impact statement, the victim's niece said that the process had been extremely stressful for both herself and her aunt.

It also stated that her aunt was devastated when she learned of her card being stolen and used to the extent that it was and that it took her some time to get over the ordeal.

In sentencing Gerrard, Judge Matheson took into account the fact that she had been in custody from March until July in 2018.

"I need to hold Ms Gerrard accountable for the harm she has done to the victim and the community with her offending," he said.

"I now sentence you to four months' home detention."