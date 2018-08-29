A former Auckland and Northern Districts cricketer who bit his pregnant partner has been further chastised by a judge after he breached his sentence.

Cody William Andrews' behaviour of continuing to breach a protection order was described by Judge Philip Connell as "obsessive" - and he had serious concerns about it escalating.

The 30-year-old was sentenced to nine months' supervision and 80 hours' community work in May last year after admitting assaulting his pregnant partner by biting her.

However, he was back in court in July when he admitted breaching a protection order four times involving the victim.

Advertisement

The first breach was in December last year followed by a further three breaches in June.

After being convicted by Judge Connell that month, he was remanded for sentencing today.

However, the judge was less than impressed that he had again breached the protection order on August 11 - after he had been warned. Andrews today admitted the latest charge and was convicted.

"He would well know that walking out of court after that hearing, I was giving him a break, a lenient approach and the idea was to try and help but he has blown it completely in my view by this latest breach," the judge told Andrews' lawyer, Shane Lawrey.

"What stops him? Nothing. That's the difficulty that I have got with it."

Cody Andrews in action for the Northern Knights in 2016.

Lawrey said the June breaches involved him making "multiple" phone calls to the victim while drunk.

He said it was not a good look in hindsight, but Andrews' intoxication and mental health at the time "was a bad combination".

But that excuse didn't wash with Judge Connell who told Andrews he had serious concerns and briefly contemplated changing his bail conditions.

"For some reason ... you determined that you should then again breach the protection order on August 11. The concerns about that are, one, the safety of the victim. I don't know how many times you have seen in the media these reports where judges are urged to give bail to people who then go out and commit some pretty serious crimes.

"My fear at the moment is that simply you are someone who has behaved in a way that is irrational, somewhat obsessive, and I can't really predict what it is you are next going to do and that for reason was concerned about this issue of bail.

Cody Andrews, pictured in 2013, will be sentenced in October on five charges of breaching a protection order, along with a charge of breaching supervision. Photo / File

"Your counsel says it's a matter of when you're intoxicated, well if you're going to behave like this when you are intoxicated, you don't drink."

Judge Connell told Andrews he was now at a level where he could be imprisoned due to his continuous breaches.

He understood the need for him to make contact with the complainant to see his child but warned him he may end up losing contact with his child altogether if he continued to breach court orders.

Andrews, who last played for Auckland in February last year, was remanded on further bail for sentencing in October.