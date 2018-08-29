About $47 million will be spent repairing Otumoetai College buildings affected by weathertightness issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The Government will also spend $6 million to redevelop a three-storey block with significant weathertightness defects at Tauranga Girls' College.

The funding is part of a major investment to replace crumbling classrooms, and provide new modern learning spaces for students in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke's Bay.

Around $73 million is to be invested in two major redevelopments and 39 new roll growth classrooms at 15 schools in the three regions.

"This Government is taking a responsible approach to ensure Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay Schools get new classrooms, in major capital injection.

They announced the packages during a visit to Otumoetai College.

"This Government is focused on rebuilding education and in the case of these big school redevelopments we are taking that literally, fixing leaky buildings and creating modern and safe spaces for kids to learn in," Ardern said.

The redevelopment will replace 57 teaching spaces, the library, and provide a new entrance for the college.

"It will also meet the school's capacity needs in the short to medium term and improve the layout of the school site to make further expansion possible.

"Every child deserves decent facilities to learn and achieve their potential."



Hipkins said this major announcement was a further sign of the Government's commitment to schools, and more announcements were due.

"Earlier today I had the opportunity to inform Tauranga Girls' College that the Government will be investing $6 million to redevelop a three-storey block with significant weathertightness defects.

"The problem has been known since 2011, so it's well-overdue news for the school.

I am delighted the two schools will now be able to provide better facilities for their students and staff."

Funding is available in areas where student numbers are growing," Chris Hipkins said.

"This investment will create more teaching spaces and give thousands of students the opportunity to learn in a better environment than they've been used to."



A further $5.5m will be spent on 11 teaching spaces in Bay of Plenty schools, including:

• Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa | Te Reo Ki Tuwharetoa – 2 teaching spaces

• Tauranga Boys' College – 3 teaching spaces

• Oropi School – 4 teaching spaces

• Taupo-nui-a-Tia College - 2 teaching spaces



About $9m will be spent on 18 teaching spaces in Waikato schools, including:

• Te Kauwhata Primary – 4 teaching spaces

• Fairfield Primary – 4 teaching spaces

• Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Fergusson – 2 teaching spaces

• Nawton School – 2 teaching spaces

• Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Patetere – 2 teaching spaces

• Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga – 4 teaching spaces.



Another $5.5m will be spent on 10 teaching spaces at Hawkes' Bay schools, including:

• Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa – 3 teaching spaces

• Mahora School – 2 teaching spaces

• Eskdale School – 2 teaching spaces

• Frimley School – 2 teaching spaces

• Kaiti School - 1 teaching space.

The Ministry of Education will work with the boards at each school to get planning underway on these projects as fast as possible, Hipkins said.