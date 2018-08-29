Emergency services are responding to a serious vehicle crash south of Tolaga Bay in Gisborne.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) are both responding to the collision on Whangara Road, State Highway 35.

SH35 TOLAGA BAY, HAWKES BAY - CRASH - 1:30PM

Due to a serious #crash south of Tolaga Bay, the road has been CLOSED. Road users are advised to delay travel. ^RS pic.twitter.com/g9bNlFsx25 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 29, 2018

Police say the road has been closed and have asked motorists to find an alternative route.

"Injuries are unclear at this stage."

A Fenz spokeswoman said that early reports showed a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree - it was believed there are about three occupants.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 12.49pm and arrived at 1.29pm.