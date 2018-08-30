The Northland District Health Board said its anti-suicide programmes are effective despite a record number of suicides in the region.

Forty-one Northlanders died by their own hand between July 2017 and June 2018 - five more than the 36 from the 12 months before. Seven were under 25 years of age. Nationally there were 668 deaths, 62 more than the previous 12 months.

Ian McKenzie, addictions and mental health general manager, said the board's inter-agency group Fusion shares and responds daily to information relating to suicide risk and has strong governance and accountability.

''We believe strongly that the Fusion group is an appropriate suicide prevention forum for this community.''

But outspoken, independent mental health advocate Mike King has accused the board of being non-inclusive and controlling in its approach to community or individual anti-suicide programmes outside its own realm.

King, a fervent campaigner on suicide prevention and mental health support, and a public speaker generally respected for his engagement with young people, said he has ''no relationship whatsoever with the Northland DHB, and it's the only board in the country I don't work with.''

King said the board was not supportive of his work and he believed it had stymied a speaking engagement he organised with Bream Bay College earlier this year.

''The school changed its mind after 'advice' from the DHB,'' he said.

Bream Bay principal Wayne Buckland confirmed the school changed its mind about King's visit but said it was not because of influence from the health board. The school decided to go with a different provider, he said.

When King's comments were put to the NDHB, it's response was: "Schools are self-governing and make their own decisions. Northland DHB with Fusion has an open and on-going relationship with the schooling network and talks frequently and freely about the wellbeing of their students."

Meanwhile, following the Chief Coroner's release of the 2017/18 provisional suicide figures last week, McKenzie reiterated prevention was not just an issue for the health sector.

''It is widely recognised that poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, sexual and physical abuse, truancy and unemployment all contribute to the loss of hope and mental health issues, so it is imperative that we continue to work together to strengthen our communities.''

The board's direct experience at the frontline of suicide prevention proved those links, he said. The statements were also based on the extensive body of evidence nationally and internationally.

''Further, our resources are relatively modest and we focus them onto suicide prevention rather than research.''

McKenzie said rather than just working reactively, Fusion would like an ''upstream'' response with the appropriate resource.

"By 'upstream' we refer to a way of enhancing behaviours in whānau and communities that establish 'lifeguards' for people struggling with their wellbeing.''

