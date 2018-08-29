One man may be responsible for a spate of burglaries across Auckland - including 10 in a single night - and police need your help to track him down.

In recent months police have been investigating a surge in burglaries in the Waitemata district and have obtained CCTV footage of a man they believe is connected to the offending.

The burglaries are all strikingly similar, mostly occurring at night.

Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac said the burglaries had been reported mainly in the Kumeu, Muriwai and North Shore areas.

Advertisement

Police want to speak to this man in connection to a spate of burglaries. Photograph / NZ Police

No forensic evidence had been left behind by the offender - who is believed to be the same person due to the similarities in method of offending.

So, police were now turning to the public.

Pivac said a man had been caught on camera multiple times using credit or bank cards stolen in burglaries overnight.

The man may not be directly responsible for the burglaries, but police wanted to speak to him about how he obtained the stolen cards.

"We can't say he's the burglar," Pivac said.

"But he's been caught the same morning of burglaries using cards."

Pivac said he was captured on camera in Orewa, Warkworth and on the North Shore to date.

"There were 10 burglaries in one night in Muriwai and he's used a card from one of those," he explained.

"It's rather suspicious that we had 10 burglaries with similar methods in one night - it's quite possible that the offender has done all 10."

Pivac said anyone who recognised the man in the CCTV images or had information about any of the burglaries should contact Sergeant David Orr at the Kumeu police station.

Can you help

Do you know the man in the photographs?

Contact Sergeant David Orr at the Kumeu police station on david.orr@police.govt.nz or 09 412 7756.

To pass on information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or email anna.leask@nzherald.co.nz