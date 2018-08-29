Detectives have found a $50,000 stolen Kubota digger and trailer during a search warrant at a Takapau address in Central Hawke's Bay.

The digger was reported stolen in March.

"Police will continue to put pressure on those members of the community who choose to steal from others and deal in stolen property," said Sergeant Neil Baker.

The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made yet.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Hawke's Bay Police on 06 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.